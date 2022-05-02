Laredo celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With more people expected to travel in the summer, Laredo officials are hoping to bring back visitors who made the Gateway City their stop before the pandemic hit.

In observance of National Travel and Tourism Week, the Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau is highlighting museums that are unique to our city such as the Border Heritage Museum, the Laredo Center for the Arts and the Republic of the Rio Grande as well as several other spots in Laredo.

Before the pandemic, on average, over a million Mexican visitors would stop by our city to shop, eat or visit.

Aileen Ramos with the Convention & Visitors Bureau says, “The different visitors we get from the U.S. we have tournaments, conferences, a lot of people don’t see how we promote, our campaign because everything that we do is out of town. Because the intent is to bring people to our community, to stay in our hotels, to eat at our restaurants, to shop in our retails.”

Ramos goes on to say that their overall focus is to keep people coming back to visit Laredo.

The public can also take part in National Tourism Week with Visit Laredo.

Check the various events and hot spots around town:

Tuesday, May 3:

Special Familiarization Tour

9 a.m.

Laredo Visitor Center | 101 Salinas Avenue

• Discover the ins and outs of Laredo with a special tour highlighting the unique history and key attractions that call the city home. RSVP required. Open to the public and hospitality industry.

Thursday, May 5 – Saturday, May 7:

Gift Shop Extended Hours

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday

Laredo Visitor Center | 101 Salinas Avenue

• Enjoy special operating hours at the Visit Laredo Gift Shop. Browse official Laredo, Texas, souvenirs, or stop in for tourism-related tips. From restaurant recommendations to suggested activities and shopping tips, the Laredo CVB staff can help!

Friday, May 6 – Saturday, May 7:

Free Museum Admission

Explore local Laredo museums with complimentary admission courtesy of Visit Laredo, Texas! Each dedicated to its own vision, the selection of museums runs the gamut from historical structures to newly built interactive attractions.

• For entry free of charge, just mention National Travel and Tourism Week at the following museums:

Laredo Water Museum

2702 Anna Ave. | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Border Heritage Museum

810 Zaragoza St. | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Laredo Center for the Arts

500 San Agustin Ave. | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center

West End Washington St. | 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Republic of the Rio Grande Museum

1005 Zaragoza St. | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

