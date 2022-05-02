Laredo City Council to discuss appointing interim city attorney

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo could vote to choose an interim city attorney and move forward with the World Trade Bridge Expansion Project during Monday’s City Council meeting.

It’s been a month since the city has been without an attorney, on Monday the city could enter into an agreement with Bojorquez Law Firm for legal counsel and memorandum of understanding between Tamaulipas and Laredo could be ratified at this council.

This is for the World Trade Bridge Expansion Project.

These items and more will be up for discussion at 5:30 P.M.

