Laredo city leaders set to travel to Washington D.C.

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A big trip is in store for the Laredo Mayor as well as other city leaders.

A group of Laredo officials will be traveling to Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

They plan to meet with several lawmakers in the nation’s capital who could help projects and funding move forward in the upcoming budget.

Mayor Pete Saenz says there are two main reasons for the trip; one is to check in on the status of the presidential permit requesting the expansion of the World Trade Bridge.

Saenz says the permit was submitted electronically on Friday.

And another reason is to show lawmakers the vision for the Binational Park Project.

Mayor Saenz says they will meet with other congress members, primarily with Congressman Henry Cuellar who feels very definite he can secure at least two million dollars for this binational park for next year’s budget.

The Mayor of Nuevo Laredo will also be joining the trip.

The group is set to return to Laredo on Thursday.

