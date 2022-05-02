Advertisement

Laredo Firefighters take part in height rescue training

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of first responders take part in a special training Monday morning.

Firefighter’s part of the Laredo Fire Department took part in height rescue training.

According to the department, they used their heights training this past April when a person threatened to jump off a building in downtown Laredo.

Officers were able to get close enough to the man and were able to temporarily detain him.

He was unharmed and lowered to the ground via the deployed ladder truck.

The fire department will continue to utilize these tactics when they are out on the field.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Reyna Bar
Laredo bar banned from selling alcohol
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Encinal Police vehicle pursuit Saturday
High Speed chase northbound I-35 by Encinal Police Department
File photo: City of Laredo Water line break
City Council to address recent water line breaks
Laredo Police foil human smuggling attempt
Laredo Police find several people inside box truck

Latest News

‘The best part of someone’s worst day’ – a Texas paramedic honored in the nation’s capital
‘The best part of someone’s worst day’ – a Texas paramedic honored in the nation’s capital
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz
Laredo city leaders set to travel to Washington D.C.
Laredo city officials to go to Washington
Laredo city officials to go to Washington
Man arrested after 77 people found inside trailer
Man arrested after 77 people found inside trailer
George P Kazen Be the Light Empowerment Center
“Be the Light Empowerment Center” honors Judge Kazen’s legacy