Laredo Firefighters take part in height rescue training

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of first responders take part in a special training Monday morning.

Firefighter’s part of the Laredo Fire Department took part in height rescue training.

According to the department, they used their heights training this past April when a person threatened to jump off a building in downtown Laredo.

Officers were able to get close enough to the man and were able to temporarily detain him.

He was unharmed and lowered to the ground via the deployed ladder truck.

The fire department will continue to utilize these tactics when they are out on the field.

