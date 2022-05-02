Laredoan wins 2022 Chevrolet Trax

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s a dream many have but only a few are able to live out the dream of winning a new car.

Last week Laura Ramos was one of the finalist chosen for a chance to win a 2022 Chevrolet Trax.

After a brief contest, Ramos was named the winner.

The contest was organized by Sames Laredo Chevrolet and Sames Laredo Nissan.

Laura Ramos says she never thought it could happen.

Ramos says, “When I entered the giveaway, I never thought I was going to win. Until I received that call that said “You know what you’ve entered to the 50 finalist”. I said you know what, that is going to be my truck. I’m claiming it right now. When I was here, all the steps we took to move towards the last. I said it’s my truck. I’m here for a reason. It’s mine.”

Sames Laredo says they are glad to be able to give back to the community.

Congrats to Laura on a dream come true!

