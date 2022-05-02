Measles could make a comeback

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UNICEF and the World Health Organization are concerned that there may be a resurgence in what had become a rare childhood disease, the measles.

Health officials are calling it a perfect storm of circumstances that could allow it to come back in a big way.

The biggest risk comes from a lack of vaccinations, mostly due to the Covid-19 pandemic where parents either kept their children at home or focused more on the coronavirus instead of other infectious diseases that still exist.

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino says that he has not seen any cases himself but knows that cases of measles have been coming up more frequently.

Dr. Trevino says, “Measles is something not to be taken lightly. People sometimes think “Oh, it’s an illness, it’ll pass, and just have the child at home.” but there are cases of measles that get complicated, and I saw one case, years ago in a child that actually died from complications of measles. So, any time parents see that the child is sick, or has a problem with something that seems to be measles, or a rash, or fever, take the child to the doctor to be seen.”

According to UNICEF, 23 million children missed out on basic childhood vaccines through routine health services back in 2020.

That’s the highest number of unvaccinated children since 2009.

