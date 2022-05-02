Advertisement

Reigning state champ signs with Clemson

By Ryan Bailey
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Monday was a big night for a Saint Augustine Knight who got a chance to sign his letter of intent to attend Clemson in the fall.

Efrim Melendez will be a part of Clemson’s track and field team as a pole vaulter.

During his time with the Knights, Melendez won the Border Olympics in the last three years while also winning the U18 Puerto Rican National Championship and as if that wasn’t enough, Efram is also the reigning state champion in Texas.

We caught up with Efram after he signed his full ride scholarship to Clemson.

Melendez says, “I can say it’s a pretty good feeling I have been dreaming of signing to a D-1 university for the past four year and you know I use to like practice what I was going to say and like this moment right now I would practice right now but I’m just letting it all soak in right now I’m very excited.”

