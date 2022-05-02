Romo signs to play tennis in Washington D.C.

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was an exciting moment for Saint Augustine Knight Diego Romo after he signed to play tennis at the next level.

Romo is heading to the Catholic University in Washington D.C and will be majoring in business.

During his time with the Knights, Romo won the district championship and also went undefeated in the singles leading his team to a state title.

Not only that but he was also a two-sport athlete scoring over 15,000 points on the basketball court.

We caught up with Diego after the big moment and he told us he owes a lot of his success to his coach who also happens to be his dad.

Romo says, “It’s just a very excited feeling. I’m supper thankful for my friends my teammates and especially my family my dad was huge he’s my rock he’s taught me everything I know about competitiveness and athletics he’s instill in me that work ethic I’m really thankful for him and everything he’s done for me.”

Romo plans to study business while in college.

