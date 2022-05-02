Advertisement

Semi-truck dangles off San Antonio overpass

By NBC News Channel
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, (NBC) - A traffic accident left a semi truck dangling off of an overpass in San Antonio Shutting down southbound I-35.

Luckily no one was hurt but it took crews quite some time to figure out how to pull the truck back up on the road.

A crane was brought in and crews were eventually able to slowly lift the cab of the truck back up onto the bridge.

