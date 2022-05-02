Advertisement

Sheriff Cuellar recognizes correctional officers

By Lisely Garza
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office recognized 10 Webb County Jail Correctional Officers as part of the 2022 National Correctional Officers’ Week.

This week is designated to honors their roles in providing a safe and secure county jail.

These men and women work behind the scenes manning the jail and help with it’s daily operation.

Special awards will be given for: shift mentor, rookie of the year, first man in-last man out, and correctional officer of the year.

From all of us here at your good neighbor station, thank you for all that you do!

