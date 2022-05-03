Alexander Bulldog signs to play soccer for Texas A&M San Antonio

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An Alexander Bulldog got a chance to put pen to paper to play soccer for Texas A&M San Antonio.

It’s been quite the journey for Emiliano Castellanos dealing with an injury his junior year but coming back to the field better than ever in 2022.

The future Jaguar helped guide Alexander back to the regional semifinals, scoring 12 goals on the season while splitting time between the forward and defender positions.

Now it’s about taking that next step and enjoying a day he’s dreamed about since he was a little kid.

Castellanos says, “It felt amazing, a lot of emotions going through me, I felt happy and excited. I was crying because of my dad but an amazing feeling, the best feeling in the world signing for college.”

Congratulations to Castellanos his family!

