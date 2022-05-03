Alzheimer’s support group to meet at LMC
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local group that seeks to provide support to families who are suffering from a serious health condition will meet on Tuesday.
After a two-year hiatus, the Laredo Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet on Tuesday to resume their in-person meetings.
The meetings are open to Alzheimer’s caregivers and those diagnosed with the disease.
Tuesday’s meeting will take place at the Laredo Medical Center cafeteria at 7 p.m.
For more information, call Melissa Guerra at (956) 693-9991.
