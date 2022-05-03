Advertisement

Alzheimer’s support group to meet at LMC

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local group that seeks to provide support to families who are suffering from a serious health condition will meet on Tuesday.

After a two-year hiatus, the Laredo Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet on Tuesday to resume their in-person meetings.

The meetings are open to Alzheimer’s caregivers and those diagnosed with the disease.

Tuesday’s meeting will take place at the Laredo Medical Center cafeteria at 7 p.m.

For more information, call Melissa Guerra at (956) 693-9991.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Laredoan wins new car
Laredoan wins 2022 Chevrolet Trax
Semi-truck dangles off San Antonio overpass
Semi-truck dangles off San Antonio overpass
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
Authorities investigating death
Laredo Police investigating death on Guerrero Street
Efrim Melendez
Reigning state champ signs with Clemson

Latest News

Business leaders & Clean Air Laredo Coalition to hold forum
Business leaders & Clean Air Laredo Coalition to hold forum
Midwest Sterilization Corporation
Business leaders & Clean Air Laredo Coalition to hold forum
Last day of early voting
Last day of early voting
File photo: Voting
Last day of early voting