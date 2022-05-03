Advertisement

Business leaders & Clean Air Laredo Coalition to hold forum

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Members of the Laredo business community, in collaboration with the Clean Air Laredo Coalition and Councilmember Vanessa Perez are inviting other business owners to attend a business forum.

The forum will be to discuss solutions toward eliminating what they say is a high level of carcinogenic emissions of ethylene oxide (eto) from the Midwest Sterilization Corp.

Killam Industrial Park business owners are the focus of this event, but it is also open to elected officials and other business leaders to get better informed of the significant cancer risks that could be caused by eto emissions from Midwest in Laredo, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data.

The business forum will take place on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Fasken Community Center

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Laredoan wins new car
Laredoan wins 2022 Chevrolet Trax
Semi-truck dangles off San Antonio overpass
Semi-truck dangles off San Antonio overpass
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
Authorities investigating death
Laredo Police investigating death on Guerrero Street
Efrim Melendez
Reigning state champ signs with Clemson

Latest News

File photo
Alzheimer’s support group to meet at LMC
Business leaders & Clean Air Laredo Coalition to hold forum
Business leaders & Clean Air Laredo Coalition to hold forum
Last day of early voting
Last day of early voting
File photo: Voting
Last day of early voting