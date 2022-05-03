Business leaders & Clean Air Laredo Coalition to hold forum

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Members of the Laredo business community, in collaboration with the Clean Air Laredo Coalition and Councilmember Vanessa Perez are inviting other business owners to attend a business forum.

The forum will be to discuss solutions toward eliminating what they say is a high level of carcinogenic emissions of ethylene oxide (eto) from the Midwest Sterilization Corp.

Killam Industrial Park business owners are the focus of this event, but it is also open to elected officials and other business leaders to get better informed of the significant cancer risks that could be caused by eto emissions from Midwest in Laredo, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data.

The business forum will take place on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Fasken Community Center

