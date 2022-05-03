Advertisement

Chance Thunderstorm Late Wednesday Night

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cool airmass is passing by to our north. We remain in a very warm humid gulf airmass. A wave in the upper level wind flow will produce rising air, and brings a chance of a thundershower crossing the river from Mexico late Thursday night or dawn Thursday. Hot desert air will expand into our area Friday, and especially during the weekend. Temperatures may reach above 105F on Saturday and Sunday.

