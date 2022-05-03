Chance Thunderstorm Late Wednesday Night

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cool airmass is passing by to our north. We remain in a very warm humid gulf airmass. A wave in the upper level wind flow will produce rising air, and brings a chance of a thundershower crossing the river from Mexico late Thursday night or dawn Thursday. Hot desert air will expand into our area Friday, and especially during the weekend. Temperatures may reach above 105F on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.