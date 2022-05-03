City Council Addresses Recent Waterline Breaks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will be a lot tougher on private contractors who are busting city water lines.

Last month, 3 water line breaks were reported in south and north Laredo by the city. However, none of them were caused by the city, but rather by private contractors who hit city lines.

Monday night, District 5 Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez, Jr. had an agenda item calling for the city to address these issues.

During the meeting, city staff said that first-time offenders who hit a city line get fined $500. City Council, staff, and management felt that amount wasn’t enough to send a clear message.

Another issue that Gutierrez says is occurring is that the private contractors are not working with permits. “We have issues already distributing water to the city of Laredo as everybody well knows,” said Gutierrez. “I don’t think it’s fair that the citizens should have to be there funding more and more money when these companies are coming in without permits, and that’s the issue, without permits, into our city and digging when they don’t have any idea what’s underneath the ground,” he added.

The water line breaks are costing the city thousands of dollars to repair, so a fine of $500 is nothing compared to what taxpayers have to pay.

A city staffer said the only way to get private contractors’ attention is with a stop-work order, which is a legal tool to shut down a construction site.

The final decision was for city management and staff to create an ordinance that imposes tougher penalties on offenders.

