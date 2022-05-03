City invites residents to tour Laredo!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Whether you have lived in Laredo all your life, or just moved here, many locals should get to know their parks and museums.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, officials proclaimed this week, Tourism Week, which is meant as a campaign that seeks to promote the city of Laredo.

According to the Convention & Visitors Bureau Director, Aileen Ramos, living in Laredo is not only for working purposes.

People can enjoy exploring and knowing the ins and outs of the city.

Tuesday’s special event for tourism week, is a tour around the city.

The tour will consist in visiting key locations inside the city such as the well-known hotels, schools and colleges, shops, malls and plazas and even iconic restaurants.

However, if you could not assist during the tour visit, there are other upcoming events along the way.

Ramos says this weekend locals will be able to visit several city museums for free by just saying the phrase, “National Travel and Tourism Week.”

Residents will be able to get access to the Laredo Water Museum, the Border Heritage Museum, Laredo Center for the Arts, the Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center and Republic of the Rio Grande Museum.

If you would like to grab a small souvenir, you can go to the gift shop next to the outlets at 101 Salinas Avenue.

