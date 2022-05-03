Advertisement

‘Extreme’ plant thrives and grows faster under stress, study says

"Extremophyte" plant thrives in harsh conditions and scientists hope that could help them deal...
"Extremophyte" plant thrives in harsh conditions and scientists hope that could help them deal with climate change.(José Dinneny| Stanford University)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022
(CNN) – They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

Scientists say that wisdom definitely applies to plants, called “extremophyte.”

The plants not only survive in places that would kill most other plants, but they thrive in them. That includes areas that are extremely dry and cold, or have a high salt content.

Researchers in San Diego say the plants have a unique hormone that kicks into overdrive when conditions get harsh which helps the plant adapt.

According to the journal Nature Plants, experts are hoping to replicate that process in some crops that are at risk because of climate change.

