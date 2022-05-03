Advertisement

Free virtual expunction and juvenile record-sealing clinic

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas RioGrande Legal Aid (TRLA) Laredo branch will be holding a free virtual expunction and juvenile record-sealing clinic for youth and adults with criminal and juvenile records.

The clinic highlights the importance of juvenile record-sealing. It is also putting a spotlight on expunctions for unlawful carrying of weapon, which is a new expunction category that entitles adults with unlawful carrying weapon charges to an immediate expunction.

TRLA encourages any low-income person with an arrest record in Webb County and in need of expunction of criminal history records or sealing of juvenile records to please call the organization at 956-489-5099 to schedule an appointment. Clinic appointments will be scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, May 3, 4, and 5.

