LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas RioGrande Legal Aid (TRLA) Laredo branch will be holding a free virtual expunction and juvenile record-sealing clinic for youth and adults with criminal and juvenile records.

The clinic highlights the importance of juvenile record-sealing. It is also putting a spotlight on expunctions for unlawful carrying of weapon, which is a new expunction category that entitles adults with unlawful carrying weapon charges to an immediate expunction.

TRLA encourages any low-income person with an arrest record in Webb County and in need of expunction of criminal history records or sealing of juvenile records to please call the organization at 956-489-5099 to schedule an appointment. Clinic appointments will be scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, May 3, 4, and 5.

