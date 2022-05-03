Help spread awareness on mental health by wearing green!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, which takes place every May, a nonprofit organization is encouraging the community to spread awareness by showing your true colors!

Scan is asking the community to wear green every Friday during the month of May in solidarity with the National Mental Health Awareness Month campaign.

This is a national campaign that raises awareness to promote better mental health for children and adults.

The community is invited to wear green every Friday of the month, tag Scan and use the hashtag “Mental Health Matters” on social media to help spread awareness.

As a social services organization, Scan provides a variety of mental health programs free of charge.

If you have any questions about the services they offer you can contact them at (956) 724-3177.

