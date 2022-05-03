Advertisement

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announces recipients of leadership award

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of their first ever Hispanic Leadership Awards.

Organizers for the presentation say it was meant to recognize four members of the community who made an impact on Laredo’s economy.

One of the recipients was Robert Castaneda Jr., CEO of Clear Choice ER.

He spoke about the significance of this honor, especially since he says it’s a recognition of his team who worked really hard during the height of the pandemic.

The other recipients of the award were Texas State Representative Richard Pena Raymond, Judge Beckie Palomo and Lucas Galvan, an original charter member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce from back in the 1970′s.

Congratulations to all of the recipients.

