Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees wait at Mexico camp hoping for asylum

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Roughly 500 Ukrainian refugees have set up large tents on the east side of Mexico City waiting for the U.S. government to tell them they can enter.

The camp has only been open a week and 50 to 100 people are arriving every day.

Some have already been to the U.S. Border in Tijuana where they were told they would no longer be admitted.

Nearly five and a half million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded its smaller neighbor on February 24, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

The Mexico City Camp provides a safe place to wait, but refugees have been warned that while they are free to leave the complex, no one is responsible for their safety.

