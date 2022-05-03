JROTC cadets honored by Kiwanis Club of Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several JROTC (Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps) cadets from both Laredo Independent School District and United Independent School District were honored by the Kiwanis Club of Laredo.

On Monday, May 3, at the Kiwanis Club’s annual JROTC Top Cadet luncheon, ten cadets received the club’s top honors. The president for the Kiwanis Club of Laredo says the event had humble beginnings but this year, a $500 scholarship was added for each of the top cadets. One of those Top Cadets, Ailynn Ezquivel, told us about the honor: ”We get this award depending on how much we do in ROTC, like how much we participate, how well we do our job, how well we take command of the cadets, and how well we take responsibility for our actions as well.”

City of Laredo mayor Pete Saenz and Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina both addressed the honored students and their families.

