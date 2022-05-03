Laredo area sending seven athletes to state track and field meet

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that the dust has settled on the regional track meets, we know who is moving on to state and it’s a loaded field in 2022 out of Laredo.

In all, the Gateway City will be sending five kids to compete in seven events while Bruni will be sending off a pair of its own to Austin.

Kicking things off will be a pair of Knights this weekend as we’ve already talked about Melendez but Ariana Ledet will join him in Waco running the 100 meter hurdles.

The UIL athletes have an extra week to prepare including Julian Tijerina who placed third in both the shot put and discus at regionals and then had to wait to see if his marks were good enough to make it as a wildcard and he is in.

The bulldog set another city record with a head of 59 feet six and a half inches in the shot while going 175 in the discus.

He will be joined by a pair of LISD athletes as Melanie Duron will be in the shot put and discus as well, while Cigarroa’s Emily Loredo has earned her way in the 200 meters.

Finally, the Badgers will have albert Esquivel in the 100 meters after he took third at regionals while Jonavon Villarreal will be in the discus thanks to his regional championship.

