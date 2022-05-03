Advertisement

Laredo City Council will not contract former interim city attorney’s legal firm

By Brenda Camacho
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will no longer be working with its former interim city attorney’s legal firm.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, a proposal to enter into an agreement with Bojorquez Law Firm failed due to a lack of majority vote.

Bojorquez is a law firm out of Austin that former interim city attorney Sylvia Borunda-Firth was a part of.

According to interim city manager Keith Selman, the firm would have been an additional legal source for them to use when needed.

Selman says, “We have several attorney firms under contract this is another attorney’s firm that we have under contract. The former interim city attorney is a member of that firm, but no way is this action on the interim city attorney.”

Some the council members who voted against working with the law firm felt that the city needs to work with a local attorney firm while the other council members felt that the city needs attorneys who have no ties to Laredo.

The city will be paying Bojorquez Firm upwards of $55,000 for the services they have provided so far.

