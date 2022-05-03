Advertisement

Laredo Fire cadets train at their burn tower

By Roger Uvalle
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Firefighter training for Laredo’s cadets continued at their training facility by Mines Road.

On Tuesday, May 3, the fire academy did some live structure burns at their burn tower in Pinto Valle. The burn tower is designed as a prop which has different burn scenarios. These structure fire suppression tactics are required by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection for every firefighter.

Ricardo Oliva, Jr. with the Laredo Fire Department says, ”Every scenario is different and they put different obstacles in front of them at every scenario -- whether they have one victim, they have two victims, they have no victims -- are there any pets inside the building, and stuff like that. All these things are things that [the cadets] need to take into consideration to determine what kind of a fight and what kind of a defensive attack it’s going to be. Every little situation changes the whole outcome and the whole process itself.”

After this type of training, the cadets take a certification exam. Once they pass that, they go on to the e-m-s portion of their examinations.

