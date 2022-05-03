Advertisement

Laredo Main Street to host ‘Mañanitas Festival’

Mañanitas Mother’s Day Festival happening this weekend in downtown Laredo.
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A grand event to honor all mothers will take place this weekend in downtown Laredo.

Laredo Main street is hosting the “Mañanitas Festival” along Farragut Street Saturday, May 7, 20220 from 11 am to 3:00 pm.

The organization is inviting all moms, grandmas, sisters, and aunts to listen to some beautiful serenades.

Aside from a performance by Mariachi Arrieros, organizers say there will be local art and food vendors.

“Buy a little gift for your mom this is the place you can go,” said Marcela Uribe with Laredo Main Street. “There is something for everyone at all prices. Prices in downtown are very affordable.”

Two blocks of Farragut street, between the avenues of Salinas and Flores, will be closed to road traffic for the special event.

