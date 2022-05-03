Laredo Police investigating death on Guerrero Street

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man between Lane and Guerrero Street.

KGNS has confirmed that shots were fired, and a man was found lifeless on the street.

According to a neighbor, she heard several gunshots.

A surveillance video provided to KGNS shows a person getting out of a vehicle, walking towards another individual, and opening fire.

The neighbor goes on to say shootings are frequent in the area and police take nearly an hour to arrive at the scene

Laredo Police have not confirmed if it is a homicide investigation at this time.

At this moment, there is no word on the victim’s identity.

