Laredoans affected with malaria receive treatment

By Christian Del Rio
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Last Monday was International Malaria Day, a day to recognize a disease that hundreds may get from a simple mosquito bite.

Malaria can cause similar symptoms to zika, dengue, and other viruses such as severe headaches, fever, and chills.

This disease is an endemic in our region which means it is rare to see people being infected; however, it can be deadly if not treated properly.

Recently there were two cases of malaria reported in Laredo.

Omar Garcia, an epidemiologist from the Laredo Health Department says these patients are okay.

Garcia says, “We’ve been calling them almost on a regular basis to see how they are doing, they are responding well to treatment and yes, we just spoke with them, and they are completely fine.”

The individuals were traveling outside the United States when they contracted the virus.

Garcia says that the individuals are receiving the special treatment called malaron that helps fight against the virus.

It is expected that the infected people will be able to return to their regular activities in a few days.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

