Last day of early voting

By Mindy Casso
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Tuesday is the last day to vote early for the constitutional amendment special election.

On the ballot is Texas State amendments that will impact your property taxes.

Voting sites are operational from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can vote at the Billy Hall Jr. administrative building on Washington Street, Finley Elementary, the Laredo Fire Department building on Del Mar Boulevard, the City Hall Annex on Bob Bullock Loop and the public library on Palo Blanco Street in South Laredo.

There’s also one mobile unit at the La Presa Community Center located at 1983 Mangana Hein Road.

It’ll be open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

After Tuesday, you can still vote one last time on Election Day which is this Saturday, May 7 but you will have to vote in your respective precinct.

