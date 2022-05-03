Advertisement

LISD Students treat teachers to a Spa Day

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Students at the Nixon Cosmetology and Barbershop School treated Laredo Independent School District teachers to a Spa Day on Tuesday, May 3.

This comes as an effort to celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Week as well as Teacher Appreciation Day.

At the school, students offered different services like facials, haircuts, and manicures in an effort to help educators relax. Marty Martinez, one of the teachers at the school says, “Those that came early this morning, they all enjoyed their spa day. They had a wonderful time. They sit down, they relax.

Martinez says this type of initiative really shows the level of gratitude the students have for their teachers.

As of Tuesday morning, seven teachers were treated to a spa day.

