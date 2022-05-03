Man sentenced to death for killing two children back in court

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man sentenced to death in a historic Webb County case is back in court.

Demond Bluntson was sentenced to death for the shooting and killing of a one and a half year old Devian Bluntson and six-year-old Jayden Thompson at a Laredo hotel that was once a Holiday Inn.

The murders happened in 2012 and Bluntson was sentenced to death in 2016.

At that time, it was the first death sentence conviction in Webb County in the last 25 years.

On Monday, 6 years later, after several appeals, Bluntson’s case is back in court for a retrospective competency trial.

The trial will discuss Bluntson’s mental health and whether he understood what was happening during his initial trial.

Bluntson is represented by a new legal team, Therese Huntnizer and Hilary Sheard, in this trial.

“Pure chaos of how this process went on” Huntnizer told jurors in her opening statement.

Huntnizer told jurors that several evaluations showed that Bluntson’s suffered from schizophrenia and other mental related issues.

“There was a hearing where Demond wrote a letter to the court saying he wanted to represent himself” Huntnizer said “his attorneys said he is severely mentally ill, and they objected in him representing himself.”

She told jurors that Bluntson mental issues contributed to several courtroom outbursts during the trial.

For the state, Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz, spoke during the opening statements.

“Mind games, the evidence is going to show that this is a case about mind games and malingering” Alaniz said.

He told jurors “Your job will be to examine. She (Huntnizer) says it’s a task. I say it will be easy for all of you to see through all the mind games.”

“The evidence will show that at the age of 37 and facing criminal charges, schizophrenia, enters the ballgame. You will hear evidence from all of the witnesses. Remember it’s quality not quantity” Alaniz said.

The district attorney argued that Bluntson’s was competent and knew what was going on during the trial.

“The evidence will show that the one that planned and manipulated the Pena’s (Bluntson’s former attorneys), the doctors and the criminal justice system is sitting right here in the courtroom. Demond Bluntson” Alaniz stated.

Alaniz told jurors that Bluntson manipulated several people around him during the trial.

“Mr. Bluntson had the ability to communicate with his lawyers. The truth is not that he was unable, he was unwilling” Alaniz said.

After opening statements, Huntnizer called the first witness.

The first witness on the stand was Rebecca Davalos, she was Bluntson’s attorney back in 2012 and was appointed by the court.

Davalos told Huntnizer that Bluntson told her he was experiencing issues at the jail while in custody.

Later, Webb County District Attorney, Assistant District Attorney, Marisela Jacaman questioned Davalos on her interactions between Bluntson and herself when appointed to the case.

One of the questions what’s about the evaluations requested for Bluntson.

Other questions were about whether Bluntson communicated effectively with Davalos.

The second witness was Dr. John N Enriquez, a San Antonio psychiatrist, who evaluated Bluntson at the request of the public defender’s office.

Enriquez conducted an evaluation to determine if Bluntson suffered from mental illness.

At that time, no competency evaluation was requested.

“His speech rambled a while from one subject to another” Enriquez said while describing his interaction with Bluntson.

Enriquez said Bluntson told him he would hear voices and had suicidal tendencies.

Webb County Assistant district attorney, Amber Holmes, also question Enriquez on the interactions between himself and Bluntson.

The trial continues in the 49th district court.

Before the trial Bluntson was transferred to a facility in Livingston, Texas on death row.

