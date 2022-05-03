Nonprofit sees a dangerous trend in non-immunized children

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A tour around Texas results in a stop in Laredo to visit with healthcare providers.

Health experts discussed what they have been seeing when it comes to children getting all their vaccines as well as what they believe is a new trend.

The Immunization Program Partnership is a non-profit organization that is going to eight communities in Texas.

Laredo is their fourth stop and continues to see the same issues arise in each community.

The statewide organization says they continue to hear parents are hesitant in vaccinating their children against the coronavirus as well as other diseases.

They say parents aren’t even taking their children for their regular check-ups forcing them to miss those vaccines.

Now they are hearing about possible outbreaks of measles, whooping cough and the mumps.

They advise parents to take their children to regular doctor’s appointments since some of these diseases can be easily prevented.

Laredo isn’t the exception; even though there is a high coronavirus vaccination rate for parent vaccinating their children against other viruses.

