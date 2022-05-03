Advertisement

Planet Fitness offering teens free summer gym access

By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
(CNN) - Planet Fitness is helping teens get fit for free this summer.

The national gym chain announced its “High school summer pass initiative” on Monday.

The new initiative allows high schoolers to work out at any of its locations this summer break for free.

Planet Fitness says any teen, ages 14 to 19 can participate.

All they need to do is visit a Planet Fitness location or go to the website and sign up for the program.

Those under the age of 18 are required to have a parent with them and the parent must sign a waiver.

Once they do that, the teens can work out alone.

The high school summer pass initiative kicks off on May 16 and lasts through August 31.

