Student stabbed at Belton High School

By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(CNN) - A stabbing at a high school in Belton leaves one student in the hospital and another, in police custody.

It happened this morning at Belton High School.

Police say a male suspect fled the school after stabbing a male student.

Authorities found that suspect less than 30 minutes later and took him into custody.

Officials dismissed students for the day.

The condition of the stabbed student is not known at this time.

Belton is about an hour north of Austin.

