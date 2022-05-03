Tecos come out of the 2022 season swinging

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are just three series into the Mexican Baseball League’s season but if you check out the top of the standings, it’s the Tecolotes who are on top!

After an opening series that saw the Tecos drop two of three, the team that straddles the Rio Grande has caught fire winning six in a row, all in front of their home town fans.

They have done it against good competition as well, taking down a Monclova team littered with former major leaguers and then back it up with three more against Laguna.

Sitting at seven and two on the year, the Tecos are a game better than both Saltillo and Tijuana in the standings with another test looming as next up is three over on the west coast against the Toros starting on Wednesday.

Right now, los dos Laredos has scored 21 more runs than they have given up. The only team in the league with a better margin is Tijuana sitting at plus 44 meaning the next three games should be very intense.

