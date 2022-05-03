Advertisement

Tecos come out of the 2022 season swinging

By Ryan Bailey
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are just three series into the Mexican Baseball League’s season but if you check out the top of the standings, it’s the Tecolotes who are on top!

After an opening series that saw the Tecos drop two of three, the team that straddles the Rio Grande has caught fire winning six in a row, all in front of their home town fans.

They have done it against good competition as well, taking down a Monclova team littered with former major leaguers and then back it up with three more against Laguna.

Sitting at seven and two on the year, the Tecos are a game better than both Saltillo and Tijuana in the standings with another test looming as next up is three over on the west coast against the Toros starting on Wednesday.

Right now, los dos Laredos has scored 21 more runs than they have given up. The only team in the league with a better margin is Tijuana sitting at plus 44 meaning the next three games should be very intense.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Laredoan wins new car
Laredoan wins 2022 Chevrolet Trax
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
Semi-truck dangles off San Antonio overpass
Semi-truck dangles off San Antonio overpass
Demond Bluntson
Man sentenced to death for killing two children back in court

Latest News

TAMIU Women Hold 36 Hole Lead
TAMIU Women with 36 Hole Lead at Regionals
Saint Augustine Knights take second on the green
Saint Augustine Knights take second on the green
Saint Augustine Golf Team
Saint Augustine Golf Team
Martin getting ready to face top 5A team
Martin Tigers ready to face top 5A team in Ray
Martin Tigers ready to face top 5A team in Ray
Martin Tigers ready to face top 5A team in Ray