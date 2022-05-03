Webb County Correctional Officers recognized

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Monday marked the start of National Correctional Officers’ Week, and to celebrate the occasion, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office took some time to recognize some stand out employees.

Hanzel Lopez was one of the three officers that won the Correctional Officer of the Year Award.

He has been working with the sheriff’s office for a little over three years.

Excited about his big achievement, Lopez says he never imagined getting the award.

He says being a correctional officer has it’s dangerous moments, but it’s part of the job that he and many others sign up for.

Even though working for the Webb County’s Sheriff’s Office can be difficult at times, he plans to reach other milestones.

Officer Lopez says he is hoping to become a deputy soon and continue to reach more goals.

Other officers got recognized at the correctional proclamation on Monday morning.

Sergeant Enrique Longoria with Webb County Sheriff’s Office presented the officers with the awards.

He says these awards and the proclamation kick off National Correctional Officers’ Week.

Sergeant Longoria says “I commend our officers they do a great job day in and day out they are the officers behind the wall and that is a token of the unwavering gratitude towards them.”

Among the awards given were mentor, rookie of the year, first man in-last man out, and correctional officer of the year.

The first full week of May has been recognized as National Correctional Officers’ Week since 1984.

A big thank you for all that they do on a daily basis!

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.