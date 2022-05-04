Accident on I-35 causes traffic to back up

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident at the 5400 block of Interstate Highway 35 southbound caused the temporary closure of two travel lanes, causing traffic delays as cars tried to merge onto the only open lane.

According to police, the accident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4. If you’re traveling in the area, expect delays and if possible, seek alternate routes.

No word on any injuries or how severe the accident was.

Traffic delays on I-35 due to accident (Texas Department of Transportation)

Traffic delays on I-35 due to accident (KGNS)

