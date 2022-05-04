Advertisement

Chance of Thundershower End of Night, Very Hot Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A wave in the wind flow at about 10,000′ altitude may produce enough rising air for a shower or thundershower near the end of the night. Slight chance. Hot air from the Mexican Plateau will arrive aloft Thursday, will begin to raise temperatures Friday, and will mix in close enough to the surface to raise temperatures above 105F Saturday and Sunday, and will bring somewhat lower afternoon humidity.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson trial: Day Two
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Yolanda Villarreal
The force is strong in Laredo
The force is strong in Laredo
The force is strong in Laredo
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Chance Thunderstorm Late Wednesday Night
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Hot and Humid, Desert Heat Next Weekend