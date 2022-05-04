Chance of Thundershower End of Night, Very Hot Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A wave in the wind flow at about 10,000′ altitude may produce enough rising air for a shower or thundershower near the end of the night. Slight chance. Hot air from the Mexican Plateau will arrive aloft Thursday, will begin to raise temperatures Friday, and will mix in close enough to the surface to raise temperatures above 105F Saturday and Sunday, and will bring somewhat lower afternoon humidity.

