City to proclaim National Bike Month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - You might see more people rolling around town by bicycle this month.

The City of Laredo is hosting a ceremony to proclaim the month of May National Bike Month.

The event is an effort to advocate for bicycle safety, health, and active transportation.

National Bike Month will be celebrated by promoting events such as bike to work week, bike to work day, and other activities that will engage the community to participate during this celebration.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at city hall chambers.

