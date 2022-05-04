Advertisement

Local moms treated to early Mother’s Day celebration

By Mindy Casso
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although Mother’s Day is still a few days away, hundreds of moms from all over Webb County were treated to an early celebration.

Mothers all ages packed the Royal Reception Hall off of Lomas Del Sur Boulevard for a morning full of dancing, food and prizes.

Every year County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez gathers all the mothers from the Rio Bravo, La Presa and Mirando Community Centers to treat them to a special Mother’s Day surprise.

It’s his way of making sure moms are well taken care of ahead of the big day.

Local resident Alicia Vargas attends these types of events every year and says she is grateful for the kind gesture.

Vargas says, “We’re here celebrating Mother’s Day. We go to the centers, and they invite us over and they make a lot of parties for us and we’re very thankful because we enjoy everything they do for us.”

This is the second year that Commissioner Gonzalez holds this event.

