Advertisement

Congressman Cuellar responds to draft Supreme Court decision

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(The Associated Press) - If Roe versus Wade is eventually overturned by the Supreme Court, it would unwind half a century of federal abortion rights protections.

U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar says that the draft opinion from the Supreme Court would go too far and divide the country.

According to the associated press Congressman Cuellar released a statement where he says

His opposition to abortion but said the draft is not based on precedent and is not incremental in nature.

His challenger for Texas District 28 Jessica Cisneros is backed by abortion rights groups.

Cuellar also stated, “As a catholic, I do not support abortion; however, we cannot have an outright ban. There must be exceptions in cases of rape, incest, and danger to the life of the mother.’’

Cisneros trailed Cuellar by about 1,000 votes during the March primary.

Their primary run-off is set for May 24.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson trial: Day Two
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Laredo Health Dept. on preventing a summer COVID surge
Laredo Health Dept. on preventing a summer COVID surge
Local moms treated to early Mother's Day event
Early voting results
Pet of the Week: Groot
Pet of the Week: Groot