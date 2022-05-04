Cuellar requests more funding for domestic violence and child abuse hotlines

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There is a push to increase the federal funding allocated to some national abuse hotlines.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says he is asking for the appropriations bill of the 2023 fiscal year to include more funding for the National Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Hotlines.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Cuellar said the hotlines can be instrumental in saving a person’s life when undergoing difficult situations such as domestic abuse, child abuse, and even those struggling with mental health.

Cuellar says, “They can call the local, they can call the state or they can call the federal. In the federal we have trained people who can send them off proper resources and law enforcement.”

Cuellar is asking for 28 million dollars for the domestic violence hotline and six million dollars for the child abuse hotline.

