Early voting results

By Omar Anzaldua and Roger Uvalle
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The results for the last day on early voting are in. On the ballot are two amendments to the Texas Constitution that dealt with property taxes.

Over the last eight days, 2,205 people turned out to vote. That includes 1,770 in-person voters and 435 mail-in ballots submitted. Local election officials have told us that voter turnout had been low for this election.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7 and if you didn’t vote early, you will have to vote in your respective precinct. You can find a list of polling sites here.

