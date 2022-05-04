Feral hog problems in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several four-legged unwanted visitors have been spotted around a neighborhood on the north side of Laredo. Feral hogs have been roaming around the San Isidro subdivision.

One homeowner is feeling the burden and danger of the wildlife invading her yard. Not only are the hogs destroying property, but it’s all been caught on camera. Christina Dilley, a resident in the area, shared a video showing the wild hog stopping by her front yard. To fix her yard, Dilley estimates she would have to spend thousands of dollars.

However, the dangers of these hog visits is what worries her the most. In order to capture them, a live trap has been set up on her property, which adds another layer of danger if a person accidentally touches it.

Animal experts report there are over one million hogs in the state of Texas and it is expected for that number to continue to rise.

