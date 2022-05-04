Advertisement

The force is strong in Laredo

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Incase you couldn’t tell, Wednesday is May the Fourth as in May the Fourth be with you!

The force is definitely strong in Laredo, because it’s so hot!

On Thursday we’ll start in the mid to low 70s with some high humidity that will continue to linger.

Thursday will be the last day of 90 degree temperatures before we shoot back up to those triple digits that we know so well.

On Friday, expect a high of 103 and by Saturday expect a high of 110 already!

We will continue to be in the upper hundreds on Sunday and Monday.

Then on Tuesday and Wednesday, things will drop down to the low hundreds which isn’t much of a drop but we are inching closer to the summer season.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson trial: Day Two
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

The force is strong in Laredo
The force is strong in Laredo
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Chance Thunderstorm Late Wednesday Night
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Hot and Humid, Desert Heat Next Weekend
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Hot, Humid, and Breezy