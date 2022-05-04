The force is strong in Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Incase you couldn’t tell, Wednesday is May the Fourth as in May the Fourth be with you!

The force is definitely strong in Laredo, because it’s so hot!

On Thursday we’ll start in the mid to low 70s with some high humidity that will continue to linger.

Thursday will be the last day of 90 degree temperatures before we shoot back up to those triple digits that we know so well.

On Friday, expect a high of 103 and by Saturday expect a high of 110 already!

We will continue to be in the upper hundreds on Sunday and Monday.

Then on Tuesday and Wednesday, things will drop down to the low hundreds which isn’t much of a drop but we are inching closer to the summer season.

