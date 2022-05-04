Household hazardous waste collection this weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s Environmental Services is hosting a drop-off location for household hazardous waste collection at the El Metro Park and Ride on Hillside on Saturday, May 7, starting at 9 a.m.

The public can drop-off cleaning products: paint, pool chemicals, batteries, and pesticides. They will not be accepting commercial waste, medical waste, tires and large furniture or appliances.

Ivan Santoyo with the department says they host this event twice a year. “A lot of times, people don’t know that when we dump stuff down the sink, down the toilet, chemicals like that are getting harder and harder to clean, especially when it goes to the treatment plant. It can affect the bacteria there that treats the waste. It’s important to place it at the right location, dispose of it properly or recycle it.”

If people can’t make it to the event, they can head over to the City of Laredo landfill located on Texas State Highway 359 to dispose of the hazardous items.

