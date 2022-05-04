Advertisement

Intoxicated man causing disturbances attempts to hide from police under a blanket

A man in Maine attempted to hide from police by hiding under a blanket in a chair, according to...
A man in Maine attempted to hide from police by hiding under a blanket in a chair, according to the Belfast Police Department.(Belfast Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (Gray News) – Police in Maine did not have to use top of the line detective skills to find a suspect who was attempting to hide from them at a local inn.

The Belfast Police Department said officers were called to the Admiral Ocean Inn late Sunday night for the report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance.

When they arrived, they met up with Philip Dulude and removed him from the property. They also told him he would be arrested if he came back.

A few hours later, a sergeant with the department was checking the parking lot of the inn, where he found someone sitting in a chair and hiding under a blanket. When the sergeant pulled the blanket off, he found Dulude hiding under it.

The department says Dulude was then taken into custody and charged with criminal trespass and violation of bail conditions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson trial: Day Two
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Police said a Las Vegas couple, Lindsey Bello and Miles Stano Jr., has been arrested after...
Police: 4-month-old baby dies, parents arrested after witness spots grave in backyard
Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
Ukraine: Russia using ‘missile terrorism’ in wide attacks
North Korean state media released this image of leader Kim Jong Un with the troops who took...
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
FILE - Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in...
Amber Heard testifies she was assaulted by Johnny Depp
Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on...
Blinken tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms