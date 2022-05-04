Laredo College presents Guitar Studio and Ensemble concert

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Musical talents will be on full display at Laredo College as students and distinguished guests perform a free concert.

On Wednesday, May 4, there will be performances from Laredo College music majors and community members, with solo and small ensemble music. The concert will range from classical to Spanish guitar pieces, some dating from centuries ago through works by living composers.

The free concert starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Martha Fenstermaker Memorial Visual Arts Gallery, which is located inside the Visual and Performing Arts Center building on the LC Fort McIntosh Campus. For more information about the concert or upcoming events call 956-721-5224.

