Advertisement

Laredo College presents Guitar Studio and Ensemble concert

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Musical talents will be on full display at Laredo College as students and distinguished guests perform a free concert.

On Wednesday, May 4, there will be performances from Laredo College music majors and community members, with solo and small ensemble music. The concert will range from classical to Spanish guitar pieces, some dating from centuries ago through works by living composers.

The free concert starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Martha Fenstermaker Memorial Visual Arts Gallery, which is located inside the Visual and Performing Arts Center building on the LC Fort McIntosh Campus. For more information about the concert or upcoming events call 956-721-5224.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson trial: Day Two
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Laredo Health Dept. on preventing a summer COVID surge
Laredo Health Dept. on preventing a summer COVID surge
Local moms treated to early Mother's Day event
Early voting results
File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar responds to draft Supreme Court decision
Pet of the Week: Groot
Pet of the Week: Groot