Laredo Health Dept. on preventing a summer COVID surge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department says that there are currently no hospitalizations locally for cases of COVID-19, but they’re urging people not to let their guard down.

The department says global data shows that surges seem to happen four to six months apart from each other which leads experts to believe natural immunity seems to lessen within that time. Because of this, the department encourages everyone to continue practicing preventative measures and to report positive cases from at-home test via the online form //arcg.is/5vPKr or email covidreporting@ci.laredo.tx.us.

