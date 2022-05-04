Advertisement

Laredo Heat breaks ground on soccer complex

By Justin Reyes
May. 4, 2022
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It was a historical moment for a Laredo soccer team as they broke ground on their future home turf.

Representatives for the Laredo Heat Soccer team gathered at the vacant lot located on 5203 Bob Bullock for the official groundbreaking and 2022 uniform reveal ceremony.

Representatives from the soccer team say this new sports complex will provide opportunities to our local youth who would like to learn how to play soccer as well as bringing in more soccer games to get more people exposed to the sport.

The kids field is expected to be completed by the first of September.

Officials say that it will be the first facility in Laredo to have artificial turf.

Meanwhile, the adult league will continue to play at TAMIU this year until 2023.

